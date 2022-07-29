Texas Democratic candidate Vallejo initially failed to report more than $200,000 in assets

Michelle Vallejo, a Democrat running for the open seat in Texas’ 15th District, left more than $200,000 in assets off of her financial disclosure report, a form on which she was required to certify the contents were “true, complete and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.”

In February, Vallejo filed an initial financial disclosure report for the year 2021 with one asset in San Luis, Colorado, valued between $15,000-$50,000. She also listed earned income of just under $40,000 from Pulga Los Portales, a family business, and $3,000 she made consulting for a company called Trucha.

Vallejo filed an amended report after CQ Roll Call asked about the source of two $50,000 contributions she made to her campaign earlier this year. Candidates are permitted to loan their personal funds for campaign purposes, according to the Federal Election Commission.

That amended report, filed on July 28, lists five assets that were not included in the original filing. Assets left off are a joint PNC money market account with a value between $100,000 and $250,000, and a jointly held 49 percent ownership interest in Pugla Los Portales, valued between $100,000 and $250,000. She also left off accounts with Capital One and Lone Star National Bank, each valued between $1,000 and $15,000. Additionally, Vallejo didn’t include a jointly held 50 percent interest in Hustle and Socialize LLC, which is valued between $1,000 and $15,000.

Vallejo's amended report, filed on July 28.

That’s a total of between $218,000 and $595,000 in assets. Her first filing only reported between $15,000 and $50,000 in assets.