Three states’ Senate primaries will fill gaps in fall landscape

Voters in three states will pick Senate nominees Tuesday, with Missourians setting the general election contest to fill the seat being vacated by the pending retirement of a fixture in Missouri and Capitol Hill politics. In Arizona and Washington state, all eyes will be on who makes it to the November ballot to challenge incumbent Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Patty Murray.

National Republicans have made no secret of fears that the contentious GOP primary to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt could jeopardize their chances in November, especially if scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens wins the nomination.

Those fears have receded in recent weeks, thanks in part to a relentless media attack funded by outside groups, and former President Donald Trump has declined to make an endorsement after hinting that he favors Greitens.

A series of recent polls has shown state Attorney General Eric Schmitt taking the lead over Greitens. Schmitt said last week that he would join an effort on the far right opposing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a position that Greitens took early in the campaign.

Schmitt is the fundraising leader, with $3.6 million in receipts and $1 million left in the bank as of July 13. He also had $7.7 million in outside support, including $4.8 million from the libertarian Americans for Prosperity Action, founded by the Koch brothers, and $2.5 million from Save Missouri Values, which also spent $74,000 opposing Greitens.