Michigan Democrats back Stevens over Levin in primary

Michigan Rep. Andy Levin lost his primary bid for a third term Tuesday to fellow Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens in a battle of the sophomore lawmakers who represent different wings of the party.

Stevens led the Democratic primary for the 11th District with 60 percent of the vote to Levin’s 40 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:46 p.m. Eastern time.

His loss will mark the first time in more than four decades that a Levin won’t represent Michigan. Levin succeeded his father, former Rep. Sander Levin, when he was first elected in 2018. His late uncle, former Sen. Carl Levin, was first elected in 1978 and served six terms in the Senate.

After Michigan lost a seat through reapportionment because of the 2020 census, Levin opted to run in the 11th District, which includes about 25 percent of the 9th District he currently represents. The new district includes about 45 percent of Stevens’ current 11th District.

Levin played up his progressive leanings during the campaign and was supported in kind by the likes of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who held a rally in Michigan for Levin and fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Friday. The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC spent $79,000 supporting him.