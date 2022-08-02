Pelosi defies Biden, pokes China with Taiwan visit

ANALYSIS — Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday despite the White House for weeks urging her otherwise, defying a president of her own party and poking America’s biggest rival.

President Joe Biden said last month military officials had said it would be unwise for Pelosi to lead a trip with other lawmakers that included a stop in Taiwan. “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden told reporters on July 20. Chinese leaders said the same, with one official on Monday warning that the Asian giant would not “sit idly by” if she did visit.

After the possible Taiwan stop during a broader Asia swing leaked, Biden and other White House officials tried convincing the speaker and her staff to avoid inflaming China, which considers the self-governing island to be Chinese territory. Some regional analysts say, in part because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, it is a matter of when — not if — China will move to take over the island militarily,.

John Kirby, chief spokesman for the White House National Security Council, on Monday altered the administration’s line to say Pelosi had every right to go to Taiwan.

Pelosi “has the right to visit Taiwan and the speaker of the House has visited Taiwan before without incident, as have many members of Congress, including this year,” he said, referring to former Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., who visited in 1997.