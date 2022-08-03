Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two aides died in a car crash Wednesday when the vehicle they were in was struck by another, according to Elkhart County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said the crash is still under investigation, but a northbound car with one occupant crossed the center line and collided with the car containing Walorski and two others.

The sheriff's office said the others killed in Walorski's car were Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Ind., and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. Walorski's chief of staff said in a statement they were on her staff, and professional online profiles for Potts said he served as Walorski’s district director, while Thomson's said she was Walorski’s communications director.

The driver of the northbound car, who was also killed, was Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Ind., according to the sheriff’s statement.

Walorski, 58, is the third member of the House Republican conference to die this year, after Reps. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn.