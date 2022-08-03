Meijer, who backed impeachment, ousted in Michigan GOP primary

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, the only freshman Republican to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, won’t be back in Congress next year after losing the 3rd District primary to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs.

Gibbs, a former Trump administration official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, had 52 percent of the vote to Meijer’s 48 percent when the Associated Press called the race at 3:03 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Gibbs will face Democrat Hillary Scholten, who was unopposed on Tuesday, in November. Scholten lost to Meijer by 6 points in 2020, but this year she is running in a district that became more favorable to Democrats through redistricting.

Meijer, an Iraq War veteran whose family owns the Meijer grocery store chain, cut a moderate record in his first term, voting with Democrats on legislation to address gun violence, codify same-sex marriage and to provide $40.1 billion in supplemental funding for Ukraine. Gibbs criticized Meijer for several of those votes, in addition to his impeachment vote.

Several outside groups spent over $3 million to boost Meijer’s bid for a second term, including one that appeared to be funded in part by members of his family.