PAC boosting Michigan Rep. Meijer in primary has family connection

A recent ad supporting Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer says he is a “conservative fighter standing up for Michigan” who “voted against Biden’s reckless spending, fought to stop the flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border and he’ll defend our Second Amendment rights and protect life.”

Financed by the super PAC called Principled Leadership for Michigan, the ad comes as Meijer is battling for survival in next week’s 3rd District Republican primary against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump, John Gibbs.

Helping Meijer in that fight is the super PAC, which got $500,000 of the $757,000 it has disclosed raising so far from a single donor who appears to be Meijer’s father, although the PAC’s disclosure reports to the Federal Election Commission use a different spelling for his last name.

His father had already given the legal maximum in the first quarter of last year to Meijer’s campaign account and to his leadership PAC. But the extra assistance through Principled Leadership for Michigan, a committee that has not spent money in any other race, is legal because court rulings opened the door to unlimited spending through super PACs as long as there is no coordination with the candidates being supported.

Indeed, it’s not unusual for family members to find other ways to contribute beyond the maximum donations they’re allowed to give to a candidate, said Michael Toner, a partner at the firm Wiley and former FEC chairman.