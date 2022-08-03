To Cameo or not to Cameo? That’s the question for political campaigns

It was just another day on Cameo for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, but political campaigning may never be the same.

Her message to “Maymet” (as she pronounced it) last month had all the usual Cameo vibes, from the awkward selfie angle to the slapdash delivery.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job. And, personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like the best place ever, and we’re all hot messes,” she says in the 47-second video.

It didn’t take long for the internet to figure out the joke. The video was aimed at Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, and the mastermind behind it was his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman.

His team commissioned the video on the Cameo platform, where fans can pay celebrities for personalized shoutouts, and then posted it on Twitter and watched it explode.