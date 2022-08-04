Administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

The Health and Human Services Department declared monkeypox a national public health emergency on Thursday, a move aimed at helping to direct more funds toward stemming the outbreak and giving agencies more flexibility to set nationwide policies.

The declaration followed the World Health Organization’s July 23 declaration that monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern. California, Illinois and New York declared states of emergency over the virus early this week.

As of Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. Federal and state public health officials say the actual number is likely higher because of testing limitations.

Leading lawmakers on Capitol Hill had been pushing the administration to declare such an emergency.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., has repeatedly criticized the administration’s response, and ranking member Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., called the administration’s delay in doing so a “failure.”