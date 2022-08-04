Last year, the contest got away from Congress’ rookie-heavy softball squad, but this time will be different, players say.

As the annual game approaches on Sept. 14, lawmakers want redemption. “We’ve been working hard during early mornings,” said Rep. Kat Cammack.

The Florida Republican was on the field in 2021 when her team saw a 1-1 tie slip away in the seventh inning. The team's opponents, a squad of Washington-based journalists who go by the name Bad News Babes, got a four-run rally and cruised to the win.

Now in its 13th year, the Congressional Women’s Softball Game pits lawmakers against journalists to raise money for the Young Survival Coalition, a breast cancer charity. This year it also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that revolutionized sports for women as it barred sex-based discrimination in schools.

The first pitch will be thrown out by Barbara Franklin, one of the first women to graduate from Harvard’s business school. She also helped lead an effort to recruit more women into high-level government jobs during the administration of President Richard Nixon, who signed Title IX into law.