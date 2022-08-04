Democrats double down on abortion rights after Kansas referendum

Democrats seeking to retain control of Congress are doubling down on the need for abortion rights after Kansas voters resoundedly defeated a ballot measure that would have made it easier for state lawmakers to restrict the procedure.

The vote on Tuesday, in one of the country’s most conservative states, was the first real measure of voters’ willingness to cast ballots to support abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Democrats said the measure’s defeat by a 59 percent to 41 percent vote reflected polling in battleground House and Senate districts in recent months that has shown that backlash over the Supreme Court decision could improve their chances in the midterm elections and help counter the historical and economic factors working against them — especially as Republican nominees in competitive races have overwhelmingly said they supported the Dobbs ruling.

[Kansans reject an effort to end state’s right to abortion]

“What was done in Kansas shows you how much people in this country value reproductive rights and freedoms,” Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond said Wednesday in a press call previewing the party’s midterm strategy. “Republicans are so extreme in this area that it’s caused so much concern and anxiety that people are going to show up to defend it, and show how much they value those freedoms.”