Lack of immigration guidance set to ripple through enforcement

California-based immigration lawyer Nanya Thompson believes her client’s case is the type immigration agents would have left alone, if not for recent court rulings that halted Biden administration efforts to prioritize enforcement.

The undocumented immigrant from Mexico had been living in the U.S. for nearly three decades. His wife is an American citizen, and he has a pending request for a green card. They have kids, and he lives near his elderly parents. He wears an ankle monitor from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So they were suspicious when ICE agents suddenly called him to their office in July to check his monitor, and those fears were quickly realized. He was deported that day, forcing him to now spend several years outside the country and away from his family during the green card process.

Thompson’s client is likely one of an unknown number of immigrants whose lives have been or could be upended by the blocking of the Biden administration’s enforcement guidance, which instructed ICE agents to focus on cases involving immigrants who pose a threat to public safety or national security.

Two Republican-led states challenged the guidance and won in federal courts, and the Supreme Court last month denied the Biden administration’s request to implement the policy as the case continues. That won’t change for months, at least until the justices decide the issue, likely in the first half of 2023.