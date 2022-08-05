Joe Biden is on fire — signing bills and killing terrorists, but he still can’t catch a break

ANALYSIS — Joe Biden is on fire. Too bad he just can’t catch a break.

No, the COVID-19-positive — again — president does not have a fever. The White House released letters this week from his doctor that stated Biden's temperature and other vital signs are “entirely normal.”

But he is piling up legislative and other wins, even amid record-low approval ratings.

“He is a president with an extraordinary record, not only bipartisan bills on guns, he’s passed bipartisan bills now on a chips and science act, bipartisan bills on infrastructure and burn pits,” Sen. Cory Booker told CQ Roll Call on Thursday. “I mean, this guy is hitting singles and doubles.

“He’s literally passed some of the most historic bills in American history,” said the New Jersey Democrat, a former presidential candidate.