Empty Minnesota seat, potential milestone for Vermont women highlight Tuesday elections

Voters on Tuesday are filling a House seat in Minnesota that’s been open since Rep. Jim Hagedorn died in February. Vermont may move toward sending its first woman to Congress ever. And, just like last week, a member of “The Squad” of ultraliberal House Democrats faces a more mainstream challenger.

Overall, however, one thing that stands out about Tuesday’s primaries in four states in the Midwest and Northeast is how many have no contests at all, or only token challenges.

Still, there are several things to watch in the House and Senate races in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. Here's a rundown.

Hottest battleground races

Vulnerable senator gets challenger: Democrats running to take on Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson were headed for a contentious primary until three of the top contenders dropped out and endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the past two weeks.

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry ended their bids close enough to Election Day that all three remain on the ballot, along with four other Democrats.