Asylum-seekers face delays on recent work permit applications

Yusuf Ali Sendil, a medical doctor who fled political persecution in Turkey, will lose his chance to be a resident at Rutgers University’s hospital in less than a month unless a U.S. immigration agency approves his work permit in time.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is required by regulation to process work permits for asylum-seekers such as Sendil within 30 days of receipt. But the specialist in treating psychosis and schizophrenia has been waiting since he filed his work permit request in May, with no substantive updates.

Sendil is one of tens of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting months more than expected for the backlogged immigration agency to approve their initial work permit requests, according to agency data shared with CQ Roll Call by the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

Instead, Sendil said his would-be colleagues have had to cover his patients. “The hospital is already understaffed. They need health care workers, and they’re missing one now,” he said.

The data, which USCIS provided to attorneys as part of litigation over asylum work permit processing, shows the immigration agency’s compliance rate for the required 30-day time frame has plummeted this year.