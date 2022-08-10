Republicans push oversight and politics after Mar-a-Lago search

In their defense of former President Donald Trump following an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, congressional Republicans showed how close they remain to Trump and previewed how the next Congress could proceed under Republican control.

Republican leaders, responding to Monday’s search, quickly tied it to broader criticism of the Biden administration’s Justice Department and its handling of issues such as a probe of the president’s son and a response to parent protests at school boards last year.

The Mar-a-Lago search also already fed into Republicans’ pitch to voters in the hotly contested midterm elections this fall.

“We've got to take back the majority in the House and Senate so we can subpoena the records behind this and these other efforts, so we could bring in the director of the FBI, the attorney general and force people to testify under oath about who told you to do this what was the justification behind this,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told Fox News on Tuesday.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, used the search in a fundraising email Wednesday arguing for Republican Senate control next year. “The FBI, Merrick Garland, and Joe Biden must explain what happened TODAY - or face impeachment,” the email said.