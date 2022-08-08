Trump says FBI conducted raid of his Mar-a-Lago property

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that FBI agents had conducted a raid of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, a development that sparked reactions from members of Congress as legal experts called it a major step in a criminal investigation

It was not immediately clear what the FBI may have been seeking, though the former president made a point of saying in a lengthy statement that agents "even broke into my safe!"

The New York Times and other media outlets reported that the FBI appeared to be focused on potentially classified material that Trump had reportedly brought with him to the Florida property when he left the White House.



Joyce Alene, a former United States Attorney and law professor at University of Alabama Law School, noted on Twitter the FBI had to convince a federal judge of probable cause that a crime had occurred.



“Lots of options here, everything from classified documents to other crimes, but whatever it is, the judge who issued the warrant would've been rigorous about determining there was sufficient probable cause to support it,” Alene said.



Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, said the search required the sign off of a federal judge who found probable cause a crime occurred.



“This means a federal judge found that there is good reason to believe that a crime was committed and that evidence of that crime was located in Mar-A-Lago,” Mariotti said on Twitter. “Trump should be very concerned.”

Later Mariotti responded to press reports that the search involved classified information kept at Mar-A-Lago. He noted that the DOJ “almost never” prosecutes the mishandling of classified material unless it is transferred to a third party.



“There is likely more to this, because I doubt they would execute a search warrant that likely wouldn’t result in charges,” Mariotti tweeted.

The Twitter account of the House Judiciary GOP, which is led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, quickly remarked "Doesn’t the FBI have better things to do than harass the former PRESIDENT?"