Mar-a-Lago search focused on espionage, destruction of records

Donald Trump is under investigation for violations of the Espionage Act, as well as destruction of records, according to court documents unsealed Friday about the search of the former president's residence at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

The documents were unsealed after the Justice Department notified a Florida magistrate judge that Trump would not object to unsealing the warrant and property receipt from the search. The documents showed that FBI agents seized 11 sets of documents marked with some form of classification, including four marked as “Top Secret.”

Prior to the filing, Trump defended his actions in a written statement. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said.

Friday’s filing comes at the end of a weeklong political storm, kicked off by Monday’s search. In his first public statement after it, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Thursday he approved the search himself. And the Justice Department moved to make documents publicly available following Trump’s own public statements about it.

Republicans have so far stood by the former president in the wake of a finding from a federal judge that there was probable cause federal law enforcement would find evidence of a crime, and they echoed Trump’s accusations that the search was politically motivated.