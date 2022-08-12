Rally around the MAGA flag: Reaction to FBI raid should end notion Trump has lost grip on GOP

ANALYSIS — It is time to take the notion Donald Trump has lost his grip over the Republican Party and flush it down the toilet.

That is what the then-president reportedly did with White House documents that he did not want to see the light of day, often clogging a commode in the West Wing. He appears to have taken some to his Florida resort and locked them in a safe, according to some accounts of a Monday FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that we now know was approved by senior Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The former president, in the latest remarkable and unprecedented moment of his political career, used a lengthy statement to announce the raid. It seems a wise political strategy because it left even his onetime Republican skeptics little choice but to join their GOP mates by immediately rallying around the MAGA flag.

Trump denounced the “unannounced raid.” (Fact check: Most are, to prevent evidence from being destroyed or moved.) He said it was “not necessary or appropriate” and ripped it as “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponization of the Justice System.” He contended it was the work of the “Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

And, following a blockbuster Washington Post report on Thursday evening that he had stolen information related to nuclear weapons, the former president accused the FBI of planting such sensitive documents in his basement storage area in Florida.