There are just as many competitive House races this year as usual

No, there aren’t fewer competitive House races.

According to the national narrative, partisan redistricting and gerrymandering have diminished the number of competitive House races over the past 20 years. And the lack of competitive races, this narrative argues, is to blame for the partisanship and gridlock on Capitol Hill.

But that’s just not the case. The electoral situation is more complex and nuanced than the conventional wisdom because there are actually more competitive races at this point in the cycle than average, going back almost three decades.

That dissonance could result from a lack of clarity of definitions. There’s a difference between a swing district and a competitive race, even though the terms are often used interchangeably. It’s similar to the difference between a battleground state and a swing state.

A swing district has relatively even partisan performance, while a competitive race is a situation in which either Republicans or Democrats have a legitimate chance of winning the seat. Competitive races can take place in swing districts or solid districts because competitiveness takes into account candidate quality, fundraising, the national political environment and other factors beyond past election results.