Often in sync, Nadler and Maloney split on these nine key votes

Longtime Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Jerrold Nadler are facing off in a Democratic primary next week for New York’s 12th District after their current districts, which each has represented for nearly 30 years, were redrawn into one. The state lost a seat during reapportionment following the 2020 census.

Maloney and Nadler have each ascended the ranks of the Democratic caucus throughout their careers. Maloney chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, while Nadler leads the Judiciary Committee.

A third candidate, attorney Suraj Patel, is also seeking the nomination. Patel challenged Maloney in 2018 and 2020 and came within 4 points of her in the last cycle.

Maloney and Nadler have each taken thousands of votes throughout their careers. On votes that split the parties, they’ve been reliable Democrats. The lowest party unity score notched by either lawmaker, as calculated by CQ, was when Maloney hit 90 percent in 2001. Since 1993, Nadler has had the higher party unity score every year except for 2009 and 2018.

There have been times when, voting in the same chamber on the same bills and amendments, they disagreed, but they’re rare, especially on major legislation. From 1993 through last year, CQ Roll Call editors have identified 388 House roll calls as “key votes” that helped define that year’s action. And on 353 of them, Nadler and Maloney voted the same, while Maloney did not vote on five and Nadler did not vote on three.