The only two questions that matter about Trump and the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

ANALYSIS — Donald Trump’s ever-changing story about documents FBI agents confiscated from his Florida resort is yet another instance of the former president’s deny-and-distract strategy.

The legally questionable claim that he had a standing — verbal — order that all papers removed from the White House were automatically declassified is also a smokescreen.

So, too, are his social media griping that his passports were swept up in the raid when the agents cleaned out a safe; his seeming lies about documents being planted; and his attorney telling Fox News an inventory document listing what was taken was “worthless.”

Trump’s emerging legal defenses just don’t hold much water and are not likely to convince the courts, many legal experts are saying.

“While Trump could have declassified whatever he liked while president, his apparent inability to produce any credible evidence that he actually did so is a genuine problem — particularly against the backdrop of an incumbent president who clearly sees the documents as still classified,” said Scott Anderson, a former senior legal adviser at the State Department.