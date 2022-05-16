Map that would pit Maloney vs. Nadler in primary sent to New York’s top court

A draft New York congressional map drawn by a court-appointed special master released Monday would deny Democrats pickup opportunities they had devised in a previous map.

The new map, which could be finalized as soon as this week, also could put some of the House’s most senior Democrats into primaries with each other. It comes after the state’s top court rejected an earlier map drawn by Democrats who control the Legislature for being unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The wrangling also led a federal judge to postpone the state’s congressional primaries from June to Aug. 23.

Before the map was thrown out, Democrats considered New York a bright spot in the nationwide redistricting landscape, with the party possibly able to pick up three additional seats even as the state lost a district to reapportionment. Now, more districts could be competitive.

Members of the New York delegation began to weigh in Monday afternoon on where they intend to run this year if the draft map is approved.

“While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly-announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York's 17th Congressional District,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on Twitter. “NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent.”