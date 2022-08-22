Lack of competitive seats makes Florida primaries more important

Florida voters will select nominees Tuesday in House primaries that have taken on new importance under a congressional map that drastically reduced the competitiveness of the state’s House races and turbocharged Republicans’ advantage in the midterms.

All of the state’s 28 districts are rated as Solid or Likely Republican or Democrat in November by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, meaning it’s a good bet that almost all of the primary winners will go to Congress. And the ratings project most of them will be Republicans, with the new map increasing the number of House seats where Republicans hold the midterm advantage.

Here’s a rundown of what to watch in the Sunshine State on Tuesday.

Incumbents on defense

Matt Gaetz in the 1st District: Gaetz, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vociferous supporters, has been under a federal sex trafficking investigation, but local strategists said it is unlikely to cost him his House seat this election cycle. Trump would have carried the district by 32 points in 2020, so Gaetz’s biggest threat comes from his two Republican primary challengers, Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. Lombardo, a former FedEx executive and Marine Corps veteran, is the only one reporting any spending. He has been blasting Gaetz in television ads focused on the investigation and Gaetz’s decision to hire the same attorney who represented sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But Lombardo almost exclusively self-financed his campaign with a $740,000 loan, while Gaetz has a national profile that comes with a deluge of cash – he spent more than $6.5 million through Aug. 3 and has brought fellow Trump-defending Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to the district to stump for him. Inside Elections rates the November race Solid Republican.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in the 20th District: Cherfilus-McCormick faces a rematch in the Democratic primary from Broward County commissioner Dale Holness, with Democratic state Rep. Anika Omphroy also making a bid. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Holness by just five votes in a crowded special Democratic primary in November to replace the late Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings. She went on to win the seat in January with 79 percent of the vote. With fewer candidates competing for attention from the district’s fractious ethinic populations than last fall, and Cherflus-McCormick running as an incumbent, she may have an advantage. She spent nearly $3 million winning the seat in January, but from February through Aug. 3 reported spending less than $1.4 million, and $400,000 of that was to reimburse herself for loans he gave to the campaign in 2021. Holness’ total spending since January was $407,000.