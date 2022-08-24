District switch doesn’t save Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York primary

Freshman Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones lost his bid for a second term Tuesday after choosing to run for a New York City seat rather than challenge another incumbent near his former home north of the city.

Jones, who in 2020 became one of the two first openly gay Black men elected to Congress, finished third in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th District, behind attorney Daniel Goldman and state Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou. Goldman had 26 percent, Niou 24 percent and Jones 18 percent in the race, which The Associated Press called at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones moved to Brooklyn this year after his old home in White Plains was drawn into the neighboring district represented by fellow progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair, decided to run in the nearby 17th District, which included Maloney’s home. But Jones’ move to the 10th District, which had no incumbent, didn’t clear the field, and ultimately a dozen other Democrats were seeking the nomination for a seat that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Solid Democratic.

Since he was elected, Jones has touted a bill he co-authored to expand voting rights and efforts to add seats to the Supreme Court. He has also touted his votes for legislation such as the recent Democratic climate and health care bill and last year’s COVID-19 relief law. He supports “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal and has aligned himself with members of “The Squad” of progressive Democrats, including fellow New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.