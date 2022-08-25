Reconciliation language shores up EPA clean air authority

Folded into the text of the climate, health care and tax bill that became law last week is language that may buttress a 2007 Supreme Court precedent underpinning EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

The measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 included multiple amendments to the foundational environmental law first passed in 1970. Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., said they were “the most significant changes since 1990.”

They label six types of greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons, methane, nitrous oxide, perfluorocarbons and sulfur hexafluoride — as air pollutants under the act. While the Supreme Court has ruled the EPA has authority to regulate these gases as air pollutants, that authority to date has not been reflected in statutes.

In 2007 the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Massachusetts v. EPA that the agency does have the authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases.

At the time, the George W. Bush administration argued that whether or not to regulate greenhouse gases was a choice within its discretion. But in his opinion for the majority, then-Justice John Paul Stevens said the “statute is unambiguous.”