Judge unseals Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit, with redactions

A federal magistrate judge released a significantly redacted FBI affidavit Friday that justified a search of former President Donald Trump’s private club, after the Justice Department argued that airing too much of its evidence could endanger witnesses and the ongoing investigation.

The 38-page search warrant affidavit for a Mar-a-Lago raid earlier this month laid out communications and escalating tensions between the Trump team, the National Archives and Records Administration and investigators over the past 18 months.

The affidavit stated the FBI had probable cause to believe Trump still had sensitive information about national defense, signals intelligence and other documents that could harm national security.

But about half of the affidavit is hidden behind thick black lines and boxes that covered some of what would be the most revealing information about the Justice Department’s justification and investigation.

In a filing that proposed nearly 60 redactions, the Justice Department argued that it is protecting its investigation and a “significant number” of civilian witnesses and federal law enforcement has already faced death threats after the search.