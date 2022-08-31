Charlie Crist resigning House seat after winning gubernatorial primary

Rep. Charlie Crist is resigning his House seat to focus on running for governor of Florida, a post the Democrat previously held as a Republican.

Crist said in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent my childhood home of Pinellas County, Florida,” he said. “During my time in Congress, I have made a point to treat all people with respect, even if we may disagree, while also standing up for my constituents and being their voice in Washington.”

Crist is challenging GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has criticized DeSantis over several issues, accusing him of mishandling the pandemic response and property insurance.

Crist, 66, won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination on Aug. 23, defeating Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, 60 percent to 35 percent. Democrat Eric Lynn is facing Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a race for his redrawn 13th District seat, which Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Likely Republican.