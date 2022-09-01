At the Races: Summer’s last surprise

Peltola said Wednesday, after winning Alaska’s special election, that she hoped to continue Young’s legacy. Her family had close ties to the congressman, and she recalled that her parents campaigned for him even before she was born. “When my mom and dad campaigned for Don Young in 1973, my mom was pregnant with me,” Peltola told the local TV station KTUU. “Both of my parents are going to be really excited. Today happens to be my 49th birthday, so it’s just honestly the best birthday ever.” The Democrat added that she planned to work across party lines on Capitol Hill, a lesson she said she learned quickly in the state legislature after initially expecting to go there to “fight enemies.”

“I have really spent my lifetime working with everyone and anyone to overcome our challenges, whether it be in the state legislature, or in salmon management, and I intend to use those skills in Congress,” she said. “I know it’s a much heavier lift. I know that there are a lot more people involved. I know that it is a very partisan atmosphere, but I think that this campaign shows that there is an appetite, at least among Alaskans, for a leader who is not partisan and does not tap into divisive language and really tries to work with everyone and anyone to overcome our challenges.”

Cohen is a founder and co-CEO of Forward Majority, a group that works to elect Democrats to state legislatures.

Starting out: After college, Cohen began his career as a teacher with the expectation that he’d go into education policy work. The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened during his second week of teaching. “Obviously, it was an incredibly difficult time for the country, and a lot of us, I think, were grappling with what it meant for every aspect of life in America going forward and what we were going to do about it," he said. "So it was, for me, really important to get involved in politics, seeing how political decisions were being made. So in 2003, I went out to New Hampshire and drove around until someone gave me a job.” He ended up working as a field organizer for retired Gen. Wesley Clark’s short-lived presidential campaign. “I loved it and just had a blast,” he said. “I think for a lot of people they’re like, ‘OK, I got a taste of campaign life and that was enough.’ And then other folks sort of catch the bug and, you know, the only cure for finishing one campaign is to get on to another one.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Cohen ran the direct mail program for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and was working out of the Chicago headquarters. “There was a countdown clock in the office, counting down to when polls closed on the West Coast on Election Day, and it had been going for months, years. Watching with other staff as the clock counted down to polls closing and then, literally running down Michigan Avenue to get into the staff area in Grant Park to watch Obama give his speech on election night. There was something so magical about that time and that campaign, but also, that particular moment, to me, kind of crystallized all of the amazing nature of that moment in American politics.”