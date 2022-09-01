Biden asks Americans to defend democracy in elections, politics

President Joe Biden warned of dire threats to American democracy from some Republicans at a prime-time address in Philadelphia on Thursday, as midterm elections approach and former President Donald Trump faces legal woes over handling of classified records.

In a televised speech outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Biden tore into Trump and so-called “MAGA Republicans,” a reference to supporters of the former president’s “Make America Great Again” campaign, as posing an assault on American democratic institutions.

The president called on Americans to respect the rule of law and the institutions that were created in the Constitution written at that spot, and not follow the “total war” politics of Trump and his supporters who he said have worked to undermine the integrity of elections.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threaten the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said of the former president who is contemplating another run at the White House.

Biden stressed he did not mean every Republican, or even a majority of Republicans that he described as “mainstream,” and which he has been able to work with as president.