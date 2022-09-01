Pentagon discloses a record rate of sexual assaults

Sexual assaults of active-duty U.S. military personnel are at their highest levels in the 15 years the Pentagon has been surveying uniformed servicemembers about these offenses, Defense Department officials said Thursday.

The disturbing update is likely to trigger further calls in Washington for new laws to address the problem.

Based on the results of a new fiscal 2021 survey made public Thursday, the Pentagon estimates 35,875 active-duty personnel, both women and men, were sexually assaulted — meaning, in essence, raped or groped, or an attempt was made to commit one of those crimes.

By contrast, in fiscal 2018, the last time the survey was conducted, the number of reported victims was estimated to be 20,500.

The nearly 36,000 affected servicemembers comprised 19,300 women and 16,600 men, though women, on average, were more likely to be victims. Of all servicemembers, 8.4 percent of women (roughly 1 in 12) and 1.5 percent of men said they had been assaulted or that someone had tried to assault them. In 2018, the comparable percentages were 6.2 percent and 0.7 percent.