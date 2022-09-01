States watch Texas to determine impact of abortion bans

As states have moved to outlaw abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, many have looked to Texas as a model.

The state implemented its ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy on Sept. 1, 2021 — one year ago today, and nine months before the court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision — and analysts are looking to the state to determine how such bans might play out in the roughly half of all states that have litigated or implemented pre-viability abortion bans since the court's decision.

The six-week ban, known as SB 8, was one of a trifecta of provisions Texas lawmakers employed to limit abortion in the past year. On Aug. 25, the state implemented a 2021 trigger law banning all abortion. It has also reactivated a previously inactive 1925 law banning abortion. In effect, the state has multiple layers of protection to ward off legal challenges.

Texas also spearheaded a new legal maneuver subsequently adopted by other states, like Oklahoma: allowing private citizens to file state civil actions for minimum damages of $10,000 against anyone suspected of aiding in an abortion.

The impact has been swift but has not necessarily ended abortion among state residents.