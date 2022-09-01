A majority of staff in both the House and Senate got raises after lawmakers boosted office budgets this year, but disparities in pay for people of color and women remain a concern, a new survey found.

“Our survey findings illuminate that while this increase is bringing more money into the salaries of congressional workers, it is being allocated regressively and inequitably,” said Zoe Bluffstone, spokeswoman for the Congressional Progressive Staff Association, which did the survey.

Eighty-six percent of the 273 people who responded to the early-summer survey reported they received a raise this year. But many of the 105 staffers who self-identified as nonwhite reported lower boosts in pay compared to their white counterparts.

Latino workers saw average raises that were 14 percent higher than those for the average white worker. But compared to white staffers, raises were 40 percent lower for staffers of Middle Eastern and North African descent, 20 percent lower for Asian American and Pacific Islander staffers and 12 percent lower for Black staffers.

More women reported getting raises than men, but women still make about 7 percent less than men, and men on average received raises that were 9 percent bigger, the association said.