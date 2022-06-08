Being a member of Congress definitely has its perks, but after a decade of being on the job with no raise, former Rep. Gregg Harper said enough was enough.

Harper, a Mississippi Republican who served in the House from 2009 to 2019, said stagnant pay, restrictions on outside income and family pressures ultimately influenced his decision to retire. Harper’s son Livingston lives with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition linked to various developmental problems including learning disabilities.

“I’ve never said this publicly until today,” he told the House Modernization Committee on Wednesday. “One of the key factors was, I knew that if I stayed I would not be able to take care of my son and my family, and so I had to at least have the opportunity to try to make more money.”

Observers have sounded the alarm in recent years as more staffers quit their Hill jobs, but less time has been spent pondering why members of Congress decide to leave. The so-called “Fix Congress” committee heard from three experts who pointed to reasons like relatively modest pay, hostile coworkers and a feeling of futility.

And those same factors can shrink the pool of willing candidates, discouraging people from running for federal office in the first place.