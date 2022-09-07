Senate leans toward Dec. 16 stopgap funding bill

Senate leaders appear to be on board with an interim spending measure that will keep the government operating until Dec. 16, which is also the preferred expiration date for House Democrats as they prep a continuing resolution for a vote as soon as next week.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., said Wednesday that Democrats would like the CR through Dec. 16; Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said it would run through mid-December.

Top Republicans including Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby of Alabama and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky deferred to Democrats on the timing but didn’t express any objections to the mid-December date.

But navigating the evenly divided Senate to get the 60 votes needed to advance the as-yet-unwritten stopgap funding bill will likely require tough negotiations regarding pandemic-related funding, among other issues.

President Joe Biden requested $47.1 billion in emergency funds as part of his administration’s CR proposal, parts of which may face opposition from Republicans who want a mostly “clean” stopgap without additional spending.