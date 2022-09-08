Capitol Lens | Queen Elizabeth II, 1926–2022

Flags at the Capitol were lowered to half-staff on Thursday after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96. She was the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, reigning for 70 years.

“We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the U.K. as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents,” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement.

In May 1991, the queen gave a joint address to Congress. Here are a couple of archival photos of her visit.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are greeted by Rep. Benjamin A. Gilman, R-N.Y., following her joint address to Congress on May 20, 1991. Also appearing, from left, are Sens. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., Don Nickles, R-Okla., George Mitchell, D-Maine, and Bob Kasten, R-Wis. (Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call file photo)