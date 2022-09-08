Yellen cites optimism in economic speech at Ford EV plant

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen was on a Ford factory floor in Michigan on Thursday, making the case for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and highlighting new investments in a host of industries, including electric vehicles.

The setting for the speech, Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, is the home assembly facility of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Yellen said in closing that she was “more optimistic about the course of our economy than I have been for quite a while.” That’s a message that does not yet appear to be resonating with voters, however. An August Gallup poll asking how Biden was handling nearly a dozen issues, from abortion policy to Ukraine, found him getting his lowest marks for the economy, even as his overall job approval rating increased.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll released just ahead of Yellen’s speech Thursday found that inflation remained the top issue for registered voters surveyed, but it was identified by 30 percent of respondents, down from 37 percent in a July poll. The issue in that survey seeing a jump since earlier this year is abortion, after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent of Roe v. Wade and a number of states imposed new restrictions and prohibitions.

Yellen, as Biden and other senior administration officials have, highlighted the recent and ongoing decline in retail gasoline prices, citing the president’s move to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as one factor bringing down costs.