High-tech competition with China should be focus, report urges

The United States and its allies need to make winning the technological competition with China their primary strategic objective, and the next few years will prove critical, a panel of defense and technology experts said Monday in a new report.

The group, calling itself the Special Competitive Studies Project, lays out a broad set of challenges and recommendations covering competition with China in the economic and national security realms.

The project’s main point is that this generation of Americans is on trial and the years 2025 to 2030 will prove critical. At issue is winning a struggle for dominance in technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, networks, semiconductors, new forms of energy and biotechnology.

The experts also call for a new defense strategy, which they dub “Offset-X” and which they say “should form the framework for the next National Defense Authorization Act.”

“The epicenter of the competition is the quest for leadership and dominant market share in a constellation of emerging technologies that will underpin a thriving society, growing economy, and sharper instruments of power,” the project’s report said. “At stake is the future of free societies, open markets, democratic government, and a world order rooted in freedom not coercion.”