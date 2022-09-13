‘One night a year’: Softball game gets personal for Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Whether it’s the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, a Senate hearing or simply when someone sits down in her office, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is always ready to set the scene.

The Minnesota Democrat and daughter of a sportswriter learned the value of a well-placed anecdote from an early age, reading the columns of her father, Jim Klobuchar, who retired from the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1995 and died last year.

“Sports were always a big part of our life growing up, particularly the coverage of sports,” she said. “So I feel like I fulfill part of my dad’s dreams, but it’s only for one night a year.”

Klobuchar has been an announcer for the softball game since 2011. Wednesday she will reprise that role alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, providing play-by-play for the contest pitting lawmakers against journalists. The event also raises money for the Young Survival Coalition, a breast cancer charity focusing on people under 40 who are battling the disease.

For Klobuchar, the past couple of years in the announcer’s booth have had a different feel.