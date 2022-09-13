Whistleblower details foreign agents placed at Twitter, lack of data safeguards

Peiter Zatko, the former Twitter security chief who turned whistleblower, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the social media company’s security practices were so weak that foreign governments were able to place agents on the company’s payroll.

Zatko also told lawmakers that U.S. regulators are unable to police tech companies, singling out the Federal Trade Commission as being in over its head and allowing tech companies to “grade their own homework.” The U.S. practice of slapping companies with one-time fines is “priced in” by Twitter and other tech companies as the cost of doing business, he said.

His testimony followed complaints that he filed with the FTC, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. The Washington Post first disclosed his revelations last month.

Despite the hearing, Congress isn’t expected to take action to police the behavior of Twitter or other social media companies. Two Senate bills that would address data privacy for children and minors have been approved by the Senate Commerce Committee, but they haven’t received floor action.

Senate Judiciary member Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., cited the lack of action at the Tuesday hearing. “We have not passed one bill out of the U.S. Senate when it comes to competition, when it comes to privacy, when it comes to better funding agencies,” she said. “I think we’d better be putting the mirror on ourselves.”