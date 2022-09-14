Two Senate races that could be sleepers in the battle for control

ANALYSIS — What are the sleeper races to watch? Every cycle, it’s a regular question that comes up in presentations and conversations, and yet I often struggle with the answer, even after many years. Defining a sleeper race can be murky, but there are a couple of Senate races that probably don’t get enough attention.

Complicating the answer of what races are sleepers is the fact that political handicappers and analysts are supposed to be able to avoid surprises. It’s part of our job to uncover sleeper races by talking to sources and analyzing data as part of the regular process. Of course, that doesn’t always happen. Democrat Kendra Horn’s 2018 victory in Oklahoma’s 5th District is a recent example.

But it might be helpful to remember how surprise races happen in the first place. It’s usually because no one is paying attention, including the candidates and parties involved. If the candidates and parties aren’t taking the race seriously, then there’s limited polling and information to be uncovered, making it harder for a surprise race to be discovered.

It also might be prudent to draw a distinction between a sleeper race and a surprise.

Right now, I’d be surprised if Republican QAnon supporter Jo Rae Perkins defeated Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden in Oregon. Someone will likely respond, “Oh, so you think Perkins can win?” But the answer is no. That’s why I’d be surprised if she did.