Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard sue DeSantis

Migrants flown last week to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., as a protest against Democratic immigration policies filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of three Venezuelan migrants by the Boston-based organization Lawyers for Civil Rights. The plaintiffs asked the court to bar state governors from transporting migrants across state lines through “fraud and misrepresentation” and to award damages to the migrants.

DeSantis flew dozens of people seeking asylum in the U.S. to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, the latest effort by a Republican governor to highlight record-high border crossings by sending migrants to Democratic-run cities and towns.

The governors of Texas and Arizona have already bused thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York.

The migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard "experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country,” the lawsuit said, noting that the State Department currently advises Americans not to travel to Venezuela due to political unrest and poor humanitarian conditions.