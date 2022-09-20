Nuclear arms fears surface during Senate hearing

Should the vice president’s residence be moved to Kansas City to ensure the U.S. government can function after a nuclear strike?

Sen. Angus King, the Maine independent who chairs the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee and serves on the Intelligence committee, posed that question Tuesday to experts testifying at an Armed Services hearing.

King was referring to the need for U.S. leaders to survive a potential strike by a weapon that China tested in 2021, an orbital bombardment system. In theory, such a weapon could reach U.S. targets with less warning time than other strategic weapons and could evade anti-missile radars. It might even be used in a first strike, experts said Tuesday.

“You can have a nuclear weapon essentially dwelling in low Earth orbit over Washington, and the analogy to the sword of Damocles is inescapable,” King said. “If the president and the vice president and all the leadership of Congress is gone, we're decapitated.”

King was not the only senator to express concerns at Tuesday’s hearing about China’s growing capabilities, and China is not the only nuclear threat. The doomsday queries reflect the heightened level of alarm among lawmakers and experts about the growing size and complexity of global atomic dangers on multiple fronts.