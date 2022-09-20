Trump urges appeals court to keep delay of DOJ’s document probe

Former President Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to continue the delay of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into his keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club.

The filing Tuesday makes broad arguments about Trump’s power over executive documents, including that he had the power to assert executive privilege over documents currently in possession of President Joe Biden’s administration. Trump asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep in place U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order delaying the DOJ investigation pending a special master review of the documents.

The case has captured the nation’s attention since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last month.

“Here, the government has criminalized a document dispute and now vehemently objects to a transparent process that simply provides much-needed oversight,” Trump’s brief said.

Trump reiterated arguments made before the District Court that he had broad powers to declassify documents while in office, and he claimed the government has not proved that documents marked as classified are, in fact, classified.