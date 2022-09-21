Appeals court allows review of Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A federal appellate court on Wednesday allowed the Justice Department to use classified documents seized in the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club last month, reversing a lower court judge who sided with the former president.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon likely erred when she ordered that the DOJ could not continue its criminal probe of Trump using the 100 or so classified documents found in the search.

The ruling succinctly cuts down some claims from the former president, particularly a suggestion he had any personal interest in classified documents or that he had declassified them as president. And the opinion concludes Cannon — who Trump appointed to the job — likely had abused her discretion.

The panel found it “self-evident” that the public interest favored a government investigation into the national security risks from the documents found in the search.

“An injunction delaying (or perhaps preventing) the United States’s criminal investigation from using classified materials risks imposing real and significant harm on the United States and the public,” the ruling said.