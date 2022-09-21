Biden further rebukes Putin amid Russian mobilization, nuclear rhetoric

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered another rebuke to Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter, no more important than the clear prohibition against countries taking the territory of their neighbor by force," Biden said in remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The speech came the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address to his home country that raised the specter of using nuclear weapons as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

"Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe, in a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime. Now Russia is calling — calling up more soldiers to join the fight," Biden said. "And the Kremlin is organizing sham referenda to try to annex parts of Ukraine, an extremely significant violation of the U.N. Charter."

Putin's mobilization could lead to the call up of as many as 300,0o00 Russian reservists, according to National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby.