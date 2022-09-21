US mining advocates look north and like what they see

When members of Congress speak glowingly of Canada, it is most typically progressive members envious of the nation’s gun laws or single-payer health care system. But many members who have expressed their frustrations with the U.S. mining permitting system have pointed to the Great White North as a model to be emulated.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., has repeatedly pointed to the Canadian system as he pushes for changes to the U.S. system, arguing that our northern neighbors have demonstrated how to have a more efficient process.

“The Canadians are ahead of us on critical metal refining and processing, and we have much to learn from them about how they’re able to responsibly permit these activities and timelines that blow our timetables out of the water,” Manchin said at a May hearing on the U.S.-Canada energy and mineral partnership.

At the same hearing, the committee’s ranking member John Barrasso, R-Wyo., similarly praised the Canadian system, noting that “it takes 10 years, on average, to permit a mine in the United States. It took us less time to get to the moon.”

“In Canada it can take as little as two years for similar permits,” Barrasso added. “We should learn from Canada’s best practices.”