Biden touts actions to promote competition in airline, agriculture sectors

President Joe Biden formally announced new actions Monday his administration is taking to try to reduce costs and spur competition across industries, headlined by air transportation and the poultry and meat industries.

"You should know the full cost of your ticket right when you're comparison shopping," the president said. "The Federal Communications Commission is doing the same thing for fees that internet companies charge."

Even as he touted the work of the White House Competition Council so far, the president said he expected its members and agencies to do more. The group was established to "to promote competition in the American economy," according to a White House fact sheet.

"I'm expecting this council to build on this momentum and deliver more concrete results by the next time we meet. I've said it before: Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it's exploitation," Biden said in remarks at a council meeting.

Biden and his administration are continuing to try to find ways to reduce inflation. The president also had a direct message for fuel companies, suggesting that the retail price of gasoline has not fallen as quickly as he would like.