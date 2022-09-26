Six weeks out: Five ratings changes

With six weeks to go before Election Day, only one thing is certain: The fight for Congress is close and competitive.

Republicans are still favored to win back the House majority, albeit not by the same margin that was expected earlier in the cycle. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision ending federal protections for abortions galvanized the Democratic Party and complicated the election by turning it from a referendum on President Joe Biden’s underwhelming job approval rating to a choice between how two parties would govern.

While an energized Democratic Party is limiting how deep Republicans reach into Democratic territory for takeover opportunities, the Democratic surge from mid- to late-summer may have been a mere bump. Republicans are feeling better about their chances in key House races, even though there’s been modest improvement in Biden’s job rating.

The issue landscape has shifted slightly. The economy isn’t good enough for Democrats to run on, but it’s improved enough to dilute its potency as a Republican attack line. That’s a reason why the GOP is leaning more into crime and immigration, while Democrats are close to all-in on abortion.

The House

Republicans are still the favorites to gain the five seats they need for a House majority, although their advantage likely will be narrow. We’re shifting our projection from Republicans gaining 12 to 30 seats to Republicans picking up eight to 20 seats.