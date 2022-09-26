The fight for the Senate: Fundamentals, polling and opposition research

ANALYSIS — When I was handicapping races day in and day out, I always started with race fundamentals (e.g., demographics, past political performance in the district or state) and, later in a cycle, switched to watching polls to see where races stood and were headed. But on rare occasions, it was so clear that one side had such a huge advantage in messaging that it was relatively easy to handicap a race even before it had started.

This year, two contests stand out before even considering fundamentals and polling: Arizona and New Hampshire. Republican nominees in both states — Blake Masters in Arizona and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire — are carrying so much political baggage that it is difficult to see how they can win, even with a midterm breeze at their backs.

Fundamentals suggest that the 2022 Arizona Senate race between Masters and incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly should be a toss-up. The state was very close in the past two presidential and Senate contests, and the long-term shift of suburban voters toward the Democrats creates problems for the GOP. But Republicans should benefit from a favorable midterm environment, which includes an unpopular Democrat in the White House and inflation.

New Hampshire was expected to be a squeaker this year. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan was definitely at risk, especially if Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who coasted to reelection victories in 2018 and 2020, ran against her. He refused, and Bolduc eventually won the nomination.

Masters and Bolduc are gifts to Democrats in both states because of what they have said in the past. Both men are 2020 election deniers, and Masters has raised the possibility of “privatizing” Social Security.